Alabama vs Ole Miss Kickoff Time, TV Announced

The start time and television info is announced for the Crimson Tide's week five matchup at home to Ole Miss.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosts Ole Miss on October 2, and the week five matchup will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium, the SEC announced.

CBS will televise the game, and it's the 69th all-time matchup between the two western division rivals. The series first began in 1894, with Alabama owning a 56-10-2 advantage over Ole Miss.

At home to the Rebels, Alabama is 37-2-1 all-time with its last defeat coming in 2015 prior to eventually winning the national championship of the College Football Playoff.

The two sides last met in Oxford in the 2020 regular season, and the Crimson Tide came out with a 63-48 road win over Ole Miss.

This season, though, each program is unbeaten entering week four, with Ole Miss ranked 13th upon latest release of the AP Poll Top 25. Alabama, meanwhile, maintains its No. 1 ranking after a 31-29 win at Florida to open conference play.

When the Crimson Tide and Ole Miss meet in Tuscaloosa on October 2, it will mark the first time Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium as a member of an opposing staff and school.

Currently, the Rebels rank first in the SEC in both total yards and yards per game. Ole Miss' offense has amassed 1906 yards from scrimmage through three games for an average of over 635 yards per game entering week four of the season.

Alabama, removed from its second-best yardage mark in the conference behind the Rebels in 2020, sits at 10th overall among SEC programs in spite of its top national ranking. The Crimson Tide has totaled 1256 yards from scrimmage for a per-game average of 419 yards.