The Crimson Tide standouts are this week's recipients of defensive and offensive players of the week after each contributing heavily to Alabama's 42-21 win to Ole Miss.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The SEC announced its offensive and defensive players of the week on Monday, and the Crimson Tide pair of running back Brian Robinson Jr. and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are its week five recipients.

Upon their selections, Alabama has now had six players earn the weekly conference honor through five games this season.

This story will be updated.