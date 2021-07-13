Blake Sims is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
As one of professional football's most traveled players, Blake Sims has debuted in another league: the Indoor Football League, the pigskin's pseudo self, as a member of the Spokane Shock.
And the former Crimson Tide quarterback didn't disappoint.
You've probably heard, though, and that's why he's our pro athlete of the week: because it's tough to root against the clichéd comeback story, the favorite Bama signal caller for a fair share.
I know, I know … 'it's just indoor football.'
Well, yes, but no, not just.
Imagine being suited for multiple positions, pro and college—backup or not—then pinballing from organization-to-organization and league-to-league all to rinse, repeat.
It's the life of most athletes past the college ranks, the ones who don't quite 'stick.' But that doesn't mean they don't hold a stake in the sports memory of fans, like Sims does for those in Tuscaloosa and elsewhere.
His lone year as an Alabama starter in 2014 was record-breaking, literally, and cemented his place at the Capstone. Seven years later, a few debuts later, and Crimson Tide fans have perspective.
That's why Sims accounting for four touchdowns in his debut start was priceless, as they say, and why seeing the reaction of Alabama fans was its equal. Good for him, and good on them.
Soliloquy over.
Honorable mention:
- Former Alabama pitcher Jake Walters of the Miami Marlins organization was promoted to its Triple-A affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and pitched five scoreless innings in his debut.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi
June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright
June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders
June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh
June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh
June 30 - July 6 Emma Talley