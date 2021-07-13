Blake Sims is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama quarterback stole the show in his Indoor Football League debut for the Spokane Shock

As one of professional football's most traveled players, Blake Sims has debuted in another league: the Indoor Football League, the pigskin's pseudo self, as a member of the Spokane Shock.

And the former Crimson Tide quarterback didn't disappoint.

You've probably heard, though, and that's why he's our pro athlete of the week: because it's tough to root against the clichéd comeback story, the favorite Bama signal caller for a fair share.

I know, I know … 'it's just indoor football.'

Well, yes, but no, not just.

Imagine being suited for multiple positions, pro and college—backup or not—then pinballing from organization-to-organization and league-to-league all to rinse, repeat.

It's the life of most athletes past the college ranks, the ones who don't quite 'stick.' But that doesn't mean they don't hold a stake in the sports memory of fans, like Sims does for those in Tuscaloosa and elsewhere.

His lone year as an Alabama starter in 2014 was record-breaking, literally, and cemented his place at the Capstone. Seven years later, a few debuts later, and Crimson Tide fans have perspective.

That's why Sims accounting for four touchdowns in his debut start was priceless, as they say, and why seeing the reaction of Alabama fans was its equal. Good for him, and good on them.

Soliloquy over.

Honorable mention:

Former Alabama pitcher Jake Walters of the Miami Marlins organization was promoted to its Triple-A affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and pitched five scoreless innings in his debut.

