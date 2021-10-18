Bryce Young Named to Davey O'Brien, Manning Award Stars of the Week Lists

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Once again, Bryce Young earned national recognition for his performance as the Alabama starting quarterback. This time after leading the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide to a 49-9 win against Mississippi State.

On Monday, Young was named to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 and Manning Award Stars of the Week Lists following the game on Saturday in which he threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

In completing 20-of-28 passes, which calculates to 71.4 percent, the sophomore finished with a quarterback efficiency rating of 223.0.

Third down was when Young was most efficient, though, going 7-for-7 against the Bulldogs defense. More than half of his passing yards, 178, came on third down as well.

Young leads SEC quarterbacks in number of games with at least four touchdowns, furthering the mark to three on Saturday in Starkville.

In term of national rankings, meanwhile, the Tide quarterback ranks third nationally and first in-conference with 24 touchdown passes, trailing Eastern Washington's Eric Barriere (28), Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe (26) and SMU's Tanner Mordecai (26).

Along with 348 yards through the air, Young also registered 34 rushing yards against Mississippi State, including a 12 and 13-yard rush for first downs. In all, he picked up eight first downs with six passing.

Young's counterpart on Saturday, Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers, leads the SEC in passing yards and is the only player ranked ahead of him in that category, with the Tide quarterback exactly 80 yards short of Rogers' mark of 2162 through seven weeks.