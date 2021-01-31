This Week with the Crimson Tide: Feb. 1-7, 2021

What's coming up for Alabama sports the week of Feb. 1-7, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala – With national championship celebrations behind us, our attention turns to spring sports at Alabama.

Well, eventually, but I’m getting ahead of myself.

Crimson Tide seniors just completed a week’s worth of time at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile. Plus, Alabama football wraps up the 2021 signing class on Feb. 3, National Signing Day. As it stands, the Crimson Tide have a firm grip on the top class and look to add more talent this week. Head coach Nick Saban already filled most of the open positions on his staff, with more official announcements to come.

Coaching turnover seems not to have hurt Alabama this year, as they are expected to complete one of the best classes ever assembled.

Meanwhile…

Men’s basketball snapped their 10-game winning streak, but still hold the conference lead with a 9-0 mark halfway through the campaign.

For this week…

Women’s tennis hosts North Alabama Tuesday, Feb. 2 (5 p.m. CST).

Men’s basketball looks to rebound after a road loss at Oklahoma, as they welcome LSU to Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, Feb 3 (6 p.m., ESPN2).

Women’s basketball welcomes the Georgia Bulldogs to town this Thursday (6 p.m., SEC Network).

Track and field and cross-country teams wrap up this week’s action in Columbia, as they travel to compete at the South Carolina Invitational Indoor Track and Field. Times to be announced.

We’re in the midst of a packed spring schedule, so expect plenty of Crimson Tide action in the coming weeks. Multiple spring sports teams are nationally ranked, so hopefully the celebrations don’t have to end for Alabama fans.

