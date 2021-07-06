Emma Talley is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Emma Talley, a former member of the Alabama women’s golf team, turned in a recent performance strong enough to move atop the professional ranks unaccompanied by other former Crimson Tide women’s golfers.
At the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, Talley finished the final day with a career-low round of 63, a tied tournament course record for an LPGA competitor at Old American Golf Club.
The score helped her secure a fourth-place finish, and she added her fifth career top-five finish, the most ever by a former Alabama women’s golfer.
Before arriving to Alabama in 2012, she was Golfweek’s top-ranked women’s golfer at the high school level. And upon leaving Tuscaloosa in 2016, Talley had snagged All-Conference and All-American honors in multiple seasons, making good on the publication’s hype-filled title of best high schooler in the country.
As you can tell by the smooth putting stroke below, she's only upped her game since the 'Bama days.
Honorable mention:
- Kirani James, former Alabama runner and winner of back-to-back NCAA Outdoor Championships in his college days, won the 400m of a Stockholm Diamond League meet with an event-best time of 44.63.
- As a midseason addition to the St. Louis Cardinals, former Crimson Tide pitcher Wade LeBlanc pitched 5.2 innings in a shutout start against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on the 3rd of July. Doesn't happen there often.
