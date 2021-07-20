Sports Illustrated home
Brett Auerbach is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Former Alabama baseball player Brett Auerbach, now of the San Francisco Giants organization, is enjoying a recent run of success at the plate.
Author:
Publish date:

This week, Brett Auerbach deserves recognition as our pro athlete of the week.

While at Alabama from 2018-20, after transferring in from the lower college ranks, Auerbach was named Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News for his performance in his final season playing for the Crimson Tide.

Now Auerbach is a member of the San Jose Giants, the MLB Class A affiliate of San Francisco, after signing as a free agent following the 2020 pro baseball draft. He's a utility player in the minor leagues, splitting time between catcher, infield and outfield. 

In a run of five recent games for San Jose, he reached base in eight of 24 at-bats, including two home runs and a four-RBI performance. 

For the 2021 season, he's batting an impressive .325 average across 169 total plate appearances, with five home runs and 32 RBIs, according to his MiLB profile.

Honorable mention

  • Former Alabama middle infielder Morgan McCullough of the Kansas City Monarchs reached base five times in a recent win for the professional baseball club. Plus, he's got a pretty slick glove.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright

June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders

June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh

June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh

June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley

July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims

