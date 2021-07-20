Brett Auerbach is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
This week, Brett Auerbach deserves recognition as our pro athlete of the week.
While at Alabama from 2018-20, after transferring in from the lower college ranks, Auerbach was named Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News for his performance in his final season playing for the Crimson Tide.
Now Auerbach is a member of the San Jose Giants, the MLB Class A affiliate of San Francisco, after signing as a free agent following the 2020 pro baseball draft. He's a utility player in the minor leagues, splitting time between catcher, infield and outfield.
In a run of five recent games for San Jose, he reached base in eight of 24 at-bats, including two home runs and a four-RBI performance.
For the 2021 season, he's batting an impressive .325 average across 169 total plate appearances, with five home runs and 32 RBIs, according to his MiLB profile.
Honorable mention
- Former Alabama middle infielder Morgan McCullough of the Kansas City Monarchs reached base five times in a recent win for the professional baseball club. Plus, he's got a pretty slick glove.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi
June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright
June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders
June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh
June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh
June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley
July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims