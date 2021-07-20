Brett Auerbach is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Former Alabama baseball player Brett Auerbach, now of the San Francisco Giants organization, is enjoying a recent run of success at the plate.

This week, Brett Auerbach deserves recognition as our pro athlete of the week.

While at Alabama from 2018-20, after transferring in from the lower college ranks, Auerbach was named Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News for his performance in his final season playing for the Crimson Tide.

Now Auerbach is a member of the San Jose Giants, the MLB Class A affiliate of San Francisco, after signing as a free agent following the 2020 pro baseball draft. He's a utility player in the minor leagues, splitting time between catcher, infield and outfield.

In a run of five recent games for San Jose, he reached base in eight of 24 at-bats, including two home runs and a four-RBI performance.

For the 2021 season, he's batting an impressive .325 average across 169 total plate appearances, with five home runs and 32 RBIs, according to his MiLB profile.

Honorable mention

Former Alabama middle infielder Morgan McCullough of the Kansas City Monarchs reached base five times in a recent win for the professional baseball club. Plus, he's got a pretty slick glove.

