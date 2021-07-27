BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama softball player is showing why she belongs in the conversation as the world's best player at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA softball lost to Japan in the gold-medal game this morning, depending on where you are in the world, but its top performer was undoubtedly Haylie McCleney, the former Alabama player.

She was the team's go-to option in the lineup in seemingly every game of the Olympics. And returning home with a silver medal is nothing to frown on, but when you produced the way she did, it has to be tough to reconcile.

McCleney, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2013-16, has her image firmly printed on the outfield wall at Alabama's Rhoads Stadium for a remarkable collegiate career.

But even the average Alabama fan knows that upon one glance at a telecast from Tuscaloosa, and that proved to be just the beginning of what developed into a lasting memory for all American softball supporters.

The Morris, Alabama native batted .643 and reached base in 14 of 19 plate appearances in Team USA's five games prior to the gold-medal final to Japan.

That's good enough for our pro athlete of the week, eh?

For some due perspective, the next closest American batter averaged .250 in those same five contests at the plate.

Team USA wasn't quite strong enough to take home the ultimate honor of the golden necklace, but that's no indictment on McCleney.

Honorable mention

Steven Setterstrom: The former Alabama golfer (2014-18) won the Alabama Open at -20, marking his second first place finish in as many weeks.

