Haylie McCleney is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Team USA softball lost to Japan in the gold-medal game this morning, depending on where you are in the world, but its top performer was undoubtedly Haylie McCleney, the former Alabama player.
She was the team's go-to option in the lineup in seemingly every game of the Olympics. And returning home with a silver medal is nothing to frown on, but when you produced the way she did, it has to be tough to reconcile.
McCleney, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2013-16, has her image firmly printed on the outfield wall at Alabama's Rhoads Stadium for a remarkable collegiate career.
But even the average Alabama fan knows that upon one glance at a telecast from Tuscaloosa, and that proved to be just the beginning of what developed into a lasting memory for all American softball supporters.
The Morris, Alabama native batted .643 and reached base in 14 of 19 plate appearances in Team USA's five games prior to the gold-medal final to Japan.
That's good enough for our pro athlete of the week, eh?
For some due perspective, the next closest American batter averaged .250 in those same five contests at the plate.
Team USA wasn't quite strong enough to take home the ultimate honor of the golden necklace, but that's no indictment on McCleney.
Honorable mention
- Steven Setterstrom: The former Alabama golfer (2014-18) won the Alabama Open at -20, marking his second first place finish in as many weeks.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi
June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright
June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders
June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh
June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh
June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley
July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims
July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach