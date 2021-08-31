August 31, 2021
H2 For You: Even Alabama football fans couldn't have dreamed this scenario

Three former Crimson Tide quarterbacks, all of which shared two years together in college, will each be starters for their respective NFL teams come kickoff to the 2021 regular season.
Alabama's faithful hasn't dealt with much adversity since coach Nick Saban arrived in 2007. But for all the Crimson Tide's trophies and talent, there'd been one stigma to its name, the one even Saban hadn't been able to rid the program of, the absence of a former player who's a starting quarterback in the NFL.

That's not really news, either, considering how often Alabama fans have been ribbed about it since Hall of Famers Joe Namath and Ken Stabler laced 'em up one last time. 

What is news, though, is how quickly the dynamic has shifted, and how within two or three years the perception of the Alabama quarterback has changed dramatically, save for the same 'ol cliché of, "But, but, look who they're throwing to."

Let's think about it. Let's really consider the likelihood, if only in 2017, of then-current Crimson Tide quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones all starring in the near-burgundy and white then being named starters in the NFL all within a year or so of each other.

Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins arrived to Tuscaloosa with the most expectation, Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles arrived to Tuscaloosa with the most mystery, and Jones of the New England Patriots arrived to Tuscaloosa with the most, well, the least of anything relative to those two. 

Yet here they are, all having been announced the starting quarterback, the on-and-off field 'CEO' of their pro franchise. 

