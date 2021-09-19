September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Southern Miss, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

After its first road game and SEC opener at Florida, the Crimson Tide returns home for its week four matchup to Southern Miss.
Author:
Publish date:

Upon leaving Gainesville last night, Alabama football kept its undefeated record intact following a close road win at Florida, 31-29, and up next is its week four contest to Southern Miss which is a rematch of a 2019 home game. 

Two years ago, the Crimson Tide won 49-7 over the Golden Eagles and, judging by what coach Nick Saban said after its win over the Gators, Alabama looks to correct some of the things that almost cost its 3-0 record in "Swamp."

There are a lot of new faces from the last time these two teams met in Tuscaloosa, and it's the first of two consecutive home games with Ole Miss to follow one week later. 

How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama vs Southern Miss

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81

Online: FuboTV

Weather forecast: Sunny with a high in the high 70s and a low in the high 50s

Series info: Alabama and Southern Miss last met September 21, 2019, a Crimson Tide win that extended its series lead to 35-7-2. Every meeting between the two programs has been played in Tuscaloosa. 

SEC Schedule (Week Four)

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network

LSU at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Missouri at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., CBS (neutral site)

Georgia State at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Kentucky at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Southern Miss at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Nick Saban at Florida
All Things Bama

Despite Tight Win, Alabama Doesn't Slip in Polls

John Metchie III
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Southern Miss, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Bryce Young at Florida
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Passes First Major Road Test

sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 3

Florida Fans: Alabama at The Swamp
All Things Bama

Upon Further Review: Alabama 31, Florida 29

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: But That Train Keeps A-Rollin'
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: But That Train Keeps A-Rollin'

Bryce Young at Florida
All Things Bama

What the Alabama Players Said About Visiting The Swamp, and Escaping With a W

Nick Saban at Florida
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama Held on to Beat Florida