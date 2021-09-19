How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Southern Miss, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

After its first road game and SEC opener at Florida, the Crimson Tide returns home for its week four matchup to Southern Miss.

Upon leaving Gainesville last night, Alabama football kept its undefeated record intact following a close road win at Florida, 31-29, and up next is its week four contest to Southern Miss which is a rematch of a 2019 home game.

Two years ago, the Crimson Tide won 49-7 over the Golden Eagles and, judging by what coach Nick Saban said after its win over the Gators, Alabama looks to correct some of the things that almost cost its 3-0 record in "Swamp."

There are a lot of new faces from the last time these two teams met in Tuscaloosa, and it's the first of two consecutive home games with Ole Miss to follow one week later.

How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama vs Southern Miss

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81

Online: FuboTV

Weather forecast: Sunny with a high in the high 70s and a low in the high 50s

Series info: Alabama and Southern Miss last met September 21, 2019, a Crimson Tide win that extended its series lead to 35-7-2. Every meeting between the two programs has been played in Tuscaloosa.

SEC Schedule (Week Four)

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network

LSU at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Missouri at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., CBS (neutral site)

Georgia State at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Kentucky at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Southern Miss at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network