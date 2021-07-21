Jaden Shackelford Announces Time to "Run it Back" at Alabama

The junior guard makes his intentions public of returning to the Crimson Tide basketball program

Guard Jaden Shackelford is returning to Alabama for a third year under head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide, per Twitter.

After entering the NBA draft process in the spring, Shackelford then announced his intentions of removing his name from the process, while also entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He initially considered Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and a return to Alabama. With a potential Shackelford absence, the Crimson Tide would've lost every member of its starting five from the 2021 lineup.

Its leading scorer, too.

That won't be the case now, according to his Twitter account, from where he announced it's time to "run it back" with the program he helped guide to two conference championships and a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2021 season and NCAA Tournament.

After his freshman season in a more secondary role, Shackelford averaged 14 points-per-game at Alabama last season and earned SEC All-Conference Second Team honors.

Including the Hesperia, Calif., native, other options in the Crimson Tide's backcourt include key contributor Jahvon Quinerly, fellow McDonald's All-American JD Davison, and Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett.

The first game of the 2021-22 season is scheduled for the holiday season, November 25, as the Crimson Tide participate in a preseason tournament in Orlando, Fla.

Alabama will now carry the NCAA's 13-scholarship limit this season, making it one of the largest rosters in the country, despite key contributions expected from young players.

Time will tell if the coaching staff of the Crimson Tide made a big enough splash today in keeping Shackelford to reshape preseason polls.