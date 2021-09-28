Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Alabama golfer was a member of the United States' Ryder Cup team that reclaimed the trophy on Sunday.

At Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin, PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas helped reclaim the Ryder Cup title as part of the United States team that defeated Europe and claimed the biennial trophy with a 19-9 victory.

To win the tournament, the winner is decided out of 28 total points. Thomas, the former Crimson Tide golfer, did his part, too, going 2-1-1 in the tournament to extend his overall record to 6-2-1 in the Ryder Cup.

For both a win and a draw, the 28-year old battled back from being down three strokes on the front nine holes.

Currently, Thomas sits in sixth place in the Official World Golf Rankings, with a career-best standing of world's number one golfer in May of 2018. He has also tallied 14 PGA Tour wins as a pro since his days at the Capstone.

Arriving at Alabama as one of the top-rated prep golfers in the country, Thomas won both National Freshman of the Year and National Player of the Year in 2012.

Honorable mention

Derrick Henry: The Tennessee Titans running back fell down to Earth, relatively speaking, after a dominant performance in week two of the NFL season. On Sunday in the Titans game to the Indianapolis Colts, Henry rushed for 113 yards on 28 carries, and he also recorded three receptions in the Tennessee win.

Najee Harris: The rookie running back of the Pittsburgh Steelers accounted for 102 receiving yards on 14 receptions. Crazy enough, he was targeted almost 20 times in the Steelers week two loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

