Kirani James is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Crimson Tide runner is a one seed heading into his 400m final at the Olympics.

Kirani James of Grenada has a chance to win a gold medal in the 400m at this year's Olympics.

The former member of the Alabama track program recently won his heat in the semifinal, and will race for 'all the marbles,' or all the gold, later this week.

His time in the semifinal was 43.88, and if he wins the final, he'd be the only former Crimson Tide runner to win a gold medal in the 400m, arguably the competition's most exciting event to many spectators due to the quick nature of the race.

After all, a time of less than 45 second proves you're extremely fast, but also what a rush the event itself provides to those competing and watching.

While at Alabama, James won back-to-back NCAA Outdoor Championships in his first two seasons in the program. He's also one of nine athletes to win world championships at the youth, junior, and senior levels of global competition.

Honorable mention

Former Alabama golfer Emma Talley, now of the LPGA Tour, just earned her 7th top-ten finish after a second place performance at the World Invitational. Her seven career top-ten finishes in LPGA tournaments are tied for most by a former Alabama women's golfer.

