Mac Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
I’m here to talk about Michael McCorkle Jones since, as of today, he’s going to be the third former Alabama quarterback to start in the NFL this season.
Sure, fans of the Crimson Tide enjoy reminiscing about three of their favorite ‘sons,’ Mac Jones of the New England Patriots, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, but the other two aren’t our Pro Athlete of the Week, Jones is.
In part, it’s because of his performances during the entire preseason, but also because of how well he showed the ability to orchestrate the Patriots offense, known to be as complex as they come, in its most recent game.
Jones broke the slump and passed for his first touchdown as an NFL quarterback, albeit un-technically, in New England’s final tune-up to the New York Giants, and he put in a modest-yet-impressive showing of poise, football IQ, and anticipatory throws (if you haven’t heard, the Patriots aren’t the Patriots without those descriptors).
On the night, here are the numbers for the rookie: 10-14, 156 yards, and one touchdown to, keeping with the McCorkle Way, zero interceptions.
Jones and New England are set to play Tagovailoa and Miami week one of the NFL season.
