    • October 26, 2021
    Mac Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

    The rookie quarterback controlled the game on Sunday and produced two career-highs in the Patriots' blowout win.
    There were other contenders for our Pro Athlete of the Week, like Derrick Henry of course, but a rookie quarterback setting career-best marks was worth the recognition.

    Mac Jones did what he does, dictated terms of the game to the New York Jets. And he did enough of that to lead the New England Patriots to a 54-13 win on Sunday, setting two new career-highs in the process.

    Against the lowly Jets defense, Jones reached the 300-yard passing threshold for the first time as a pro, finishing with 307 and two touchdowns. But it was a rushing attempt, of all things, that led him to set another career-high when he broke a 13-yard gain on the ground. 

    On the day, the former All-American from Alabama completed 24-of-36 passes for a 66.7-percent completion rate, and Jones also registered his second-highest passer rating of the season, 111.7.

    Which was about eight points shy of his mark the week prior versus the Dallas Cowboys and his former teammate, cornerback Trevon Diggs. Meanwhile, per completion, he tallied an average of 8.5, also the second-highest to the week before.

    Honorable mention

    Derrick Henry: The Titans running back and NFL's leading rusher slowed down a bit, relatively at least, finishing with 89 yards on 26 attempts for an average of 3 yards per-rush. Still, though, the gap between he and his competition seems to only grow.

