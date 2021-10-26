Mac Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The rookie quarterback controlled the game on Sunday and produced two career-highs in the Patriots' blowout win.

There were other contenders for our Pro Athlete of the Week, like Derrick Henry of course, but a rookie quarterback setting career-best marks was worth the recognition.

Mac Jones did what he does, dictated terms of the game to the New York Jets. And he did enough of that to lead the New England Patriots to a 54-13 win on Sunday, setting two new career-highs in the process.

Against the lowly Jets defense, Jones reached the 300-yard passing threshold for the first time as a pro, finishing with 307 and two touchdowns. But it was a rushing attempt, of all things, that led him to set another career-high when he broke a 13-yard gain on the ground.

On the day, the former All-American from Alabama completed 24-of-36 passes for a 66.7-percent completion rate, and Jones also registered his second-highest passer rating of the season, 111.7.

Which was about eight points shy of his mark the week prior versus the Dallas Cowboys and his former teammate, cornerback Trevon Diggs. Meanwhile, per completion, he tallied an average of 8.5, also the second-highest to the week before.

Honorable mention

Derrick Henry: The Titans running back and NFL's leading rusher slowed down a bit, relatively at least, finishing with 89 yards on 26 attempts for an average of 3 yards per-rush. Still, though, the gap between he and his competition seems to only grow.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright

June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders

June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh

June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh

June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley

July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims

July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach

July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney

July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James

Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell

Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis

Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom

Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones

Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas

Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts

Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry

Sept. 22 - Sept. 28 Justin Thomas

Sept. 29 - Oct. 5 Trevon Diggs

Oct. 6 - Oct. 12 Najee Harris

Oct. 13 - Oct. 19 Derrick Henry