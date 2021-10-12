    • October 12, 2021
    Najee Harris is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

    The Pittsburgh Steelers running back produced multiple career-best totals as a pro in week five.
    It took until his fifth NFL game, but Najee Harris broke the 100-yard rushing barrier on Sunday. 

    Against the Denver Broncos, the former Alabama standout rushed for 122 yards on 23 attempts with one rushing touchdown. He also registered two receptions for 20 yards. 

    Also, his longest rushing attempt of the day was 20 yards, tied once before in Harris' week three performance against Cincinnati. There was an uptick in carries, however, as prior to week five Harris had at most tallied 16 rushing attempts.

    Nearly doubling his yearly total, Harris had rushed for 185 yards entering the Steelers' Sunday matchup, and his 5.3 yards-per-carry was a career-high, too.

    Pittsburgh defeated Denver 27-19, helped by the rookie's ground game which now totals to 307 rushing yards on 78 attempts for 3.9 yards-per-carry and two touchdowns. 

    As a receiving option, meanwhile, the Steelers first-round draft pick has 28 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.1 yards-per-reception.

    Honorable mention

    Trevon Diggs: Hard decision, I know, but it's looking like there will be other opportunities to award him our Pro Athlete of the Week. Through five games with the Cowboys, the cornerback has six interceptions and is a clear favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. 

    Derrick Henry: Another surprise. In the Titans win over the Jaguars, the former Heisman Trophy winner accounted for 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 29 attempts, good enough for an average of 4.5 yards-per-carry.

    Previous winners in 2021:

    Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

    Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

    Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

    Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

    Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

    Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

    Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

    Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

    Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

    March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

    March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

    March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

    March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

    March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

    April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

    April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

    April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

    April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

    May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

    May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

    May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

    May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

    June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright

    June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders

    June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh

    June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh

    June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley

    July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims

    July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach

    July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney

    July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James

    Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell

    Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis

    Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom

    Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones

    Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas

    Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts

    Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry

    Sept. 22 - Sept. 28 Justin Thomas

    Sept. 29 - Oct. 5 Trevon Diggs

