Najee Harris is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

It took until his fifth NFL game, but Najee Harris broke the 100-yard rushing barrier on Sunday.

Against the Denver Broncos, the former Alabama standout rushed for 122 yards on 23 attempts with one rushing touchdown. He also registered two receptions for 20 yards.

Also, his longest rushing attempt of the day was 20 yards, tied once before in Harris' week three performance against Cincinnati. There was an uptick in carries, however, as prior to week five Harris had at most tallied 16 rushing attempts.

Nearly doubling his yearly total, Harris had rushed for 185 yards entering the Steelers' Sunday matchup, and his 5.3 yards-per-carry was a career-high, too.

Pittsburgh defeated Denver 27-19, helped by the rookie's ground game which now totals to 307 rushing yards on 78 attempts for 3.9 yards-per-carry and two touchdowns.

As a receiving option, meanwhile, the Steelers first-round draft pick has 28 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.1 yards-per-reception.

Honorable mention

Trevon Diggs: Hard decision, I know, but it's looking like there will be other opportunities to award him our Pro Athlete of the Week. Through five games with the Cowboys, the cornerback has six interceptions and is a clear favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Derrick Henry: Another surprise. In the Titans win over the Jaguars, the former Heisman Trophy winner accounted for 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 29 attempts, good enough for an average of 4.5 yards-per-carry.

