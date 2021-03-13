Walk-off Error Gives No. 24 Alabama Baseball Win Over Stetson, 4-3

A back-and-forth affair hit an offensive rut halfway through, in part because Alabama's Dylan Smith found his rhythm and had a career day on the mound, putting a late win in the hands of his offense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Despite trailing early, the pinstripe-donned Crimson Tide recovered right after, though it took nine innings for either team to hold a key lead. It wouldn't take nine innings to score this time, though the Stetson Hatters scored first and took an early lead in the second inning. Junior Dylan Smith started for Alabama and surrendered a stream of singles before getting himself out of a jam and letting his offense promptly even the score.

Sophomore third baseman Zane Denton hit his second hoe run of the weekend in the second inning. A laser to left leveled the score and provided a spark for the Alabama offense that was eager to start fast. It did. Stetson's starter Chris Gonzalez endured a big inning against the Crimson Tide.

After sophomore Owen Diodati was hit by a pitch, right fielder Andrew Pinckney and shortstop Jim Jarvis played a large role offensively in the inning, supplying two singles as ammunition in the three-run frame.

An up-and-down first and second inning preceded Smith finding his groove. He allowed one hit in the next two innings to inch closer to his second win of the season. Though that proved difficult. The top of the fifth was big for the Hatters, as back-to-back RBIs came home from a single and double from outfielder Andrew MacNeil and third baseman Kyle Ball.

Tied game.

The two teams were even in hits and runs going into the seventh inning until sophomore Peyton Wilson hit a two-out single just over the third baseman's head. It proved to be uncostly, despite left fielder William Hamiter singling to right field and advancing Wilson to third immediately after. A line-out from catcher Sam Praytor ended the inning and, more importantly, prevented Alabama from recapturing its lead entering the eighth.

Smith trotted out to the mount to begin the eighth on 87 pitches, and following an immaculate inning with only nine pitches thrown in the seventh. Two quick outs, including centerfielder Caden Rose's second diving catch of the game, kept his pitch count low and kept the Hatters from reaching base.

Stetson's Gonzalez returned to the mound in the bottom of the eighth and was tasked with retiring the four, five and six hitters of Alabama.

He did just that, leaving the ninth to Alabama reliever Chase Lee who replaced Smith after his 10-strikeout start. The ninth inning was quick for both sides, as neither team pulled away. Extra innings followed.

After a quick frame in the top of the tenth, Gonzalez trotted out for another inning of work despite a pitch count in triple digits. On the second pitch, Hamiter singled to right field and created a walk-off opportunity for an Alabama teammate. With two out, freshman Jonathan Velazquez replaced Gonzalez and faced Denton as his first batter. Unable to score Hamiter, the Crimson Tide extended the tie and headed to the 11th inning.

Lee, after hitting two straight batters, got a stressful three outs to give his offense a chance to win it late. With runners on first and second, sophomore Peyton Wilson had the keys to a win in his hand, but struck out and ended hopes of an 11th inning walkoff.

To the 12th …

Stetson failed to do much in the top-half against Lee, so the Crimson Tide had another chance to win it in the bottom half of the inning. With lefty reliever Nick Chiseri in the game, Hamiter led off the inning with a single up-the-middle, setting things up for Praytor. The redshirt junior walked, putting a runner in scoring position for Drew Williamson. An attempted sac bunt won the game, as Chiseri overthrew the first baseman and Alabama won 4-3.

Lee got the win and moved to 4-0 on the season. The rubber match is Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.