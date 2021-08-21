August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Photos: Alabama Football Approaches Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp

Photos from the Crimson Tide's final practice before its second scrimmage of fall camp.
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football returned outside to the practice field today in preparation for its second and final scrimmage of fall camp. 

The Crimson Tide dressed out in shorts and helmets after working indoors yesterday due to inclement weather. It was the 15th practice of fall camp for Alabama, with 27 total of preseason work.

Just 15 days away from its season opener in Atlanta at the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game to Miami, Alabama players returned to class this week and finished the first three days of the semester. The team practiced its usual two hours and now turns to the weekend intersquad game with the season opener in the near future.

Alabama practice, August 20, 2021

Photos courtesy of Alabama athletics

082021_MFB_MilroeJa_Practice_KG5108
12
Gallery
12 Images

Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Photos: Alabama Football Approaches Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp

Bryce Young, Alabama scrimmage, August 14, 2021
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: 5 Keys to Alabama's Final Fall Scrimmage

Alabama Crimson Tide logo from College Football Playoff
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: 2022 Alabama Football and Basketball Targets Closer to Decision Dates

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Alabama AD Greg Byrne Again Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: The Fish Get Saturdays Off

AJ McCarron Sports Illustrated cover, August 20, 2012
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 20, 2021

Football
ASWA

Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 1

Alabama soccer Reyna Reyes, vs. Jacksonville State
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Shoots the Lights Out in Season Opener to Jacksonville State, 4-0