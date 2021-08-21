Photos: Alabama Football Approaches Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp

Photos from the Crimson Tide's final practice before its second scrimmage of fall camp.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football returned outside to the practice field today in preparation for its second and final scrimmage of fall camp.

The Crimson Tide dressed out in shorts and helmets after working indoors yesterday due to inclement weather. It was the 15th practice of fall camp for Alabama, with 27 total of preseason work.

Just 15 days away from its season opener in Atlanta at the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game to Miami, Alabama players returned to class this week and finished the first three days of the semester. The team practiced its usual two hours and now turns to the weekend intersquad game with the season opener in the near future.

Alabama practice, August 20, 2021

Photos courtesy of Alabama athletics