October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Reyna Reyes Leads Alabama Soccer Over No. 24 LSU, 1-0
Publish date:

Reyna Reyes Leads Alabama Soccer Over No. 24 LSU, 1-0

The Crimson Tide needed a full 90 minutes to do it, but in defeating LSU it picks up its first win to a ranked team this season.
Author:

Alabama athletics

The Crimson Tide needed a full 90 minutes to do it, but in defeating LSU it picks up its first win to a ranked team this season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was the most physical game this season. Easily. Both sides, both Alabama and LSU, tried—over and over and over—asserting itself via the right and left elbows, but to no avail until late.

Too late, that is, for LSU.

"Oh man, I just told them how incredibly proud I was. The effort they put forth is the exact effort we need day-in and day-out, and that's what going to give you the opportunity to be successful," Alabama coach Wes Hart said. "Especially in this league, we've seen it more often than not what can happen."

The No. 24 Tigers made the trip to Tuscaloosa after enduring a two-game losing streak, one which dropped the team from the nation's Top 5. 

Alabama, meanwhile, well, it needed a break and a win to get above .500 in SEC play. It'd take a while, but the Crimson Tide grabbed a much-needed win at home.  

And its first win to a ranked team this season, thanks to midfielder Reyna Reyes, among other Tide players who contributed to an eventual, celebratory postgame. 

To begin action, Alabama pressed whichever Tigers held possession. Once that was unsustainable, however, its right-to-left crosses gave LSU some trouble but nothing worth a scoreboard change. 

"It wasn't our prettiest soccer game, but we fought and competed. They have some dangerous players and we shut those players down," Hart said.

Tonight's hero, Reyes, initiated much of the Tide's attack and led the squad into a scoreless halftime break. Upon the halftime whistle, though, the teams had combined to commit 14 fouls, six by Alabama and eight by LSU, as the physicality was, hmm, evident. 

"We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a tough battle. And we knew we had to fight the whole," Reyes said. "But that's what we did, and we executed it very well and came out with a win."

For the away side, anyways, much of the frustration was subsequent to Tide defender Sasha Pickard not only running step-for-step with LSU attacks in breakaway chances, but also physically altering the pace of play with timely, subtle shoves so not to free up space in the Alabama defense. 

"Sasha was a freaking animal in the back. All four backs were excellent," Hart said. "I could go through every player on the team. Everyone was excellent."

LSU led in shots on goal at the break with a 3-1 advantage, though Alabama tallied four total just as the Tigers did. 

Same story, different half in act two: Neither side conceding anything despite freeing up opposing forwards and midfielders creating chances. Oh, and the fouls.

It took until the 85th minute for something, or someone, to give, and that player was LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift who misplayed a shot by Reyes and allowed the ball to skip into the back of the net. 

"I don't know, I think that ball just had a crazy spin. But hey, a goal is a goal," Reyes said.

Match all but sealed, thanks to Reyes second goal of the season and, absolutely, a brutal error by Swift. Regardless how it happened, Alabama overcome a testy battle to defeat its first ranked team of the season.

The Crimson Tide improve to 7-6 and 3-2 in-conference.

What's ahead, meanwhile, is a trip to Fayetteville to play Arkansas Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT.

Reyna Reyes, Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Reyna Reyes Leads Alabama Soccer Over No. 24 LSU, 1-0

9 minutes ago
Mercy Chelangat
All Things Bama

Alabama Cross Country's Mercy Chelangat Wins Joe Piane Invitational to Open 2021 Season

3 hours ago
2023 DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale, Alabama
Recruiting

In-State 2023 DL Kelby Collins Discusses Alabama Visit This Weekend and Other Contenders

5 hours ago
Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo

6 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Bryant-Denny Stadium lights
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: No Shortage of Tide Targets in Town for Alabama vs Ole Miss

7 hours ago
ole miss defenders
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing No. 1 Alabama/No. 12 Ole Miss with The Grove Report

10 hours ago
Chance Champbell
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Ole Miss Linebackers Chance Campbell/MoMo Sanogo

12 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr. at Florida
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Some of the Rat Poison Surrounding Will Anderson Jr. is also Truth

13 hours ago