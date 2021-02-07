This Week with the Crimson Tide: Feb. 8-14, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Feb. 8-14, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A month after winning the 2020 national championship, Alabama football signed the top 2021 recruiting class in the country. Let’s face it, it could be the best class ever.

While football kept the momentum, Crimson Tide men’s basketball lost their first conference game on Saturday at No. 18 Missouri, 68-65.

There was another departure from the Alabama football coaching staff, as defensive backs coach Karl Scott accepted the same position with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. Five on-field assistants have left since the national championship, joining a handful of analysts.

Head coach Nick Saban replaced four assistants already.

Meanwhile …

Men’s basketball travels for a Tuesday contest against South Carolina (5:30 p.m., SEC Network). After that, they host Georgia on Saturday (2:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Women’s basketball hosts Ole Miss on Thursday (6 p.m.), then travels to Auburn for a Sunday game (5 p.m., SEC Network).

Track and Field, Cross Country travel to Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Men’s golf plays Friday-Sunday at Florida in The Gator Invitational.

Women’s golf plays in Viera, Fla. on Sunday at the Moon Golf Invitational

Softball travels to Austin for the Texas Classic beginning with a Friday doubleheader against Colorado State (10:30 a.m.) and Texas (3:30).

They also play a Saturday doubleheader against Texas (6 p.m.) and Arizona (8 p.m.), ending action Sunday against Colorado State (12:30 p.m.).

Women’s tennis hosts Tulane on Friday (5 p.m.), then TCU on Sunday (12 p.m.).

Gymnastics competes away at Georgia on Friday (5 p.m., SEC Network).

Volleyball plays at Arkansas Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.).

The Alabama baseball season begins in under two weeks, Feb. 19.

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics