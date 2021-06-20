This Week with the Crimson Tide: June 21 -27, 2021

What's going on in Alabama athletics for the week of June 21-27, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — OK, I get it. Your calendar is empty, nothing to watch in terms of Crimson Tide athletics. That doesn't mean you're without coverage, though, not here.

We'll have you covered until the sunlight of September 4 peaks through just enough for you to a.) route your trip to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium or b.) make way to your favorite seat in the house for pregame coverage of the season opener to Miami.

Until then, though, it's all off-field news, regardless of which Alabama sport you follow most.

Whether it be news on the NCAA front, transfer, NIL or otherwise, recruiting news of prized football and basketball prospects arriving to campus, or even some historical context of Crimson Tide athletics, there's enough to keep interests piqued until the school year starts again.

Since last week, since I was here last, there's been rumblings of an intensifying quarterback battle in New England with Mac Jones and Cam Newton, as well as interest on all fronts in Miami with second-year signal caller Tua Tagovailoa looking to take steps forward.

Not as good when they're not wearing crimson and white, well, what about when they're suiting up to represent team and country in the tardy 2020 Summer Olympics?

Half a world away doesn't mean inaccessible, not when multiple former Alabama athletes are taking part in a few weeks, and representing multiple home countries in doing so.

Remember what the doctor said, "breathe." Less than 80 days until toe meets ball and the 2021 season is underway for Alabama football.

Stick around in the meantime, though, because no one wants to be the fan at the tailgate who didn't hear about something in the offseason.

