This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 1-7, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of March 1-7, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball won the SEC Championship yesterday, and while much of the attention shifts to postseason play, Crimson Tide fans are going to celebrate this for a while.

Let's face it, not many people expected its quick ascension, especially those who pick them for a fifth-place finish in the conference.

But men's basketball is far from the only program on campus in the midst of a successful run.

The football team begins spring practice soon, so expect storylines almost daily as Alabama initiates new players and coaches into "The Process".

Until then, though, we have a ton of action in winter and spring sports for the coming week.

Women's golf starts play at Gamecock Intercollegiate on Monday, a three-day tournament in Columbia, S.C.

Softball turns its attention to Mississippi who travels to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. CT matchup. The Crimson Tide then hosts the Easton T-Town Showdown, beginning Thursday and playing through the weekend.

Men's basketball hosts Auburn on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT, the last home game of the season, then heads to Georgia for the regular-season finale against the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT.

Baseball faces UAB for a Tuesday night matchup in Birmingham. First pitch is at 6 p.m. CT from Regions Field. Then Troy plays the Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT at the Joe; quick turnarounds so far for the baseball team. To finish the week, the Crimson Tide takes on College of Charleston for a weekend series in South Carolina beginning Friday night at 5 p.m. CT.

Women's basketball kicks off action Wednesday in the SEC Tournament, then depending on its success, could play through the weekend. Times and opponents TBD.

Soccer hosts Montevallo on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. CT, then travels to Nashville to play Lipscomb on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Men's tennis welcomes Auburn to Tuscaloosa on Friday night for a 6 p.m. CT contest.

Volleyball is at Texas A&M Friday night at 6 p.m. CT, then plays the Aggies again same time, same place on Saturday.

Gymnastics host Florida Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. CT meet.

Women's tennis plays on The Plains at noon Saturday against Auburn.

Finally, the rowing team hosts Eastern Michigan for a meet on Saturday. Time is TBD.

Like any other week this spring, there is a stacked schedule of Crimson Tide teams playing, and most of which are televised.

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics.