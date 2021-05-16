This Week with the Crimson Tide: May 17-23, 2021

What's going on in Alabama athletics for the week of May 17-23, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, Alabama softball won its sixth SEC Championship last night and now holds the conference lead for most crowns after a 4-0 win against top-seeded Florida.

SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year Montana Fouts showed what makes her great, striking out 11 Gators hitters in the final yesterday and setting another record in the process for most strikeouts in SEC Tournament history with 38.

The Crimson Tide has now won four conference championships in the 2020-21 year, with football, men's basketball, gymnastics and softball all claiming a seat at the table.

Meanwhile, baseball wraps up a big road series against LSU, one with postseason implications.

Let's look ahead, though, to what we have coming up this week.

Men's Golf: Alabama travels to Stillwater, Okla., for the NCAA Regionals in a three-round postseason tournament on Monday-Wednesday.

Baseball: Alabama hosts Mississippi State for a weekend series at The Joe, its last one of the regular season. It's a Thursday-Saturday series, unlike the typical Friday-Sunday, and is significant for the Crimson Tide as it looks to lock up a spot at an NCAA Regional.

Women's Golf: Alabama goes to Scottsdale, AZ., for the NCAA Championships. It's a five-day tournament beginning Friday and ending Wednesday, May 25.

Beyond that, we have postseason play for softball, obviously, and baseball assuming the Crimson Tide are able to qualify after its SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

As for the others, well, as you can say, much of the action ends in May. Stay tuned, though, as fall camp for Alabama football is not too far away once June rolls around.

