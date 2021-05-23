This Week with the Crimson Tide: May 24-30, 2021

What's going on in Alabama athletics for the week of May 24-30, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, it's upon us, the late May calendar. Filled with NCAA Championships, a (possible) super regional and country-wide travels, Crimson Tide teams are competing for major hardware this time of year.

There is also football and basketball news on the horizon, both good and bad with the shifting landscape of NCAA rules, so keep that in mind as we near summer months and, eventually, the fall semester.

But I'm getting ahead of myself...

There's plenty to talk about for this week's worth of action.

First up is Men's Tennis, which travels to Orlando, Fl. for the aforementioned NCAA Championships. It's a one-day doubles championship on Monday. Here are the links: Watch/Follow

Women's Golf continues play at the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, AZ., which wraps up on Wednesday.

Baseball begins play versus South Carolina at the SEC Tournament on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide travels up the road to Hoover, Ala., where its initial matchup is the second game of the day.

On Wednesday, Track & Field, Cross Country begins competition at the NCAA East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Fla. It wraps up on Saturday.

Like the Women's team, Men's Golf also heads to Scottsdale, AZ. for the NCAA Championships. The Crimson Tide begins play Friday and continues through the beginning of next week.

Lastly, Alabama Rowing also heads to the NCAA Championships, this time in Sarasota, Fla. Its competition begins Friday and runs through the weekend.

Well, as I said at the start, it's championship time for the Crimson Tide. Stay tuned for updates, news and other information regarding outcomes and results.

