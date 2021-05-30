Sports Illustrated home
This Week with the Crimson Tide: May 31-June 6, 2021

What's going on in Alabama athletics for the week of May 31-June 6, 2021
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — I assume you've heard the news: Alabama softball advanced to its 13th Women's College World Series after its sweep to Kentucky in the super regional, adding softball to Alabama's collection of championship-worthy programs in 2020-21. 

I doubt it came as much of a surprise, even to a neutral, given the roll the Crimson Tide is on with an 18-game winning streak. Still, it's extremely impressive what coach Patrick Murphy and Co. have done this season.

Baseball, meanwhile, looks for help from the NCAA to extend its season after an exit from the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. Its resume lends itself to some more baseball being played, but we'll see. 

Also, Track & Field, Cross Country made the news with record-setting performances by multiple members of the Crimson Tide while at the NCAA East Preliminary. A few Alabama runners have advanced to the NCAA Finals.

What else am I missing?

Alabama's newest football recruits, the summer enrollees, have arrived on campus, and have began workouts with teammates in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Crimson Tide men's basketball team also welcomed its newest recruits to campus recently, adding to the excitement and momentum coach Nate Oats created last season. 

But I'm jumping ahead, way ahead. There's some action this week that no Alabama fan wants to miss.

Softball plays its first game at the College World Series in Oklahoma City, OK. On Thursday, Alabama plays Arizona to kick off the double-elimination tournament. Time is TBD.

That's all for what's going on this week for Alabama, though it's no small competition. Stay tuned for updates, times, and info regarding the College World Series.

