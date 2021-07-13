Top 2023 Prospect Samuel M'Pemba Talks Recruiting and Alabama Appeal

The rising junior of IMG Academy speaks about his interest in Alabama, other programs involved, and a future decision date.

Junior athlete Samuel M'Pemba is just one of those guys, the type of football player whose position in college is a promising guess.

The multiskilled, 6'4 230 pound prospect of IMG Academy holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame, to name a few of dozens, and most other high-profile programs that come to mind.

But sometimes there are benefits—conservatively put—of being Alabama head coach Nick Saban in his pursuit of top-rated teenage recruits.

"Growing up, Alabama was always my dream school, so them wanting me at the program always opened my ears," M'Pemba said of the Crimson Tide and its coaching staff.

Alabama's vision of his production at the Capstone seems to be aligned with his self-evaluation, something that could be illuminating.

"They mainly like how versatile I am, and believe I could shine at any position I decided to play," he said, "...I feel like that it helps me a lot on the field, and depending on how the game changes I can use that to my advantage."

Considered an athlete by most recruiting experts, too flexible to pinpoint positionally, he's likened to a potential tight end or defensive end at the college level.

Alabama isn't alone in the chase of his commitment, though, as M'Pemba said he's also considering Florida, Washington, Notre Dame, Georgia and Clemson. Stiff competition for the Crimson Tide, and all led by coaches who share what he values: the family connection and feel.

M'Pemba shared why, specifically, "Because they all have a family behind the program that is with you when [you're] up or down. But they also win."

Yet to begin his junior season at IMG, the highly-rated athlete has plenty of time before a decision is made, as he acknowledged, but has narrowed potential options already.

M'Pemba doesn't know when, or to who he'll commit. Though he certainly knows what he wants, and that could expedite things.

"Soon, but I don't have a date."

