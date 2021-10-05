Trevon Diggs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Trevon Diggs has five interceptions in four games for the Dallas Cowboys, unknown to America as "America's Team," as a second-year cornerback who's at minimum exceeding expectations.
You could say he's the Lone Star of the Dallas defense.
What's particularly surprising is the rate at which he forces opposing quarterbacks to commit mistakes, not to diminish the quite-accelerated start by implying their errors are worse than his plays are impressive.
Diggs has been targeted 28 times through four weeks. Again, he has five interceptions. Oh, and one touchdown for a cherry-on-top touch. No mathematician here, but that's an impressive turnover rate, one that made him a compelling selection for our Pro Athlete of the Week.
As if there was an alternative.
Before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, when Diggs forced two more turnovers through the air, an All-Pro selection seemed within reach. Now, though, I'm thinking Defensive Player of the Year.
That is, if he can maintain anything close to this level of play the rest of the way.
Honorable mention
DeVonta Smith: The Eagles' rookie wide receiver posted seven receptions for 122 yards in Sunday's game against Kansas City.
CJ Mosley: The former Alabama linebacker registered his first win as a New York Jet in many, many tries. He also posted 14 tackles and one sack.
