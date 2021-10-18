    • October 18, 2021
    Will Anderson Jr. Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

    The individual honor is the sophomore linebacker's third recognition this season.
    Author:

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning, after a standout performance in the Crimson Tide's win over Mississippi State.

    The third time Anderson Jr. has received the honor this season, it's the seventh time an Alabama player has been tabbed by the SEC through seven weeks. 

    In a 49-9 win, the sophomore standout totaled four tackles-for-loss, all of which sacks, and added two more tackles and a pass breakup as the Tide defender led the efforts of preventing Mississippi State to score an offensive touchdown.

    And though Anderson Jr. has been selected three times in seven weeks, none of his previous performances ranked among all-time Alabama greats like the one produced in Starkville on Saturday night.

    Only two other defenders in program history had registered at least four sacks in one game, Derrick Thomas and Leroy Cook, before Anderson Jr. joined that list.

    Meanwhile, for the season, it elevates him to the fourth-best sack total in the country with seven overall, tying the mark he set in 2020 as a true freshman. Anderson Jr. also has tallied 45 total tackles thus far, seven shy of his season mark last year. 

    Prior to 2021 and coming off being named the FWAA-Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year, the Hampton, Georgia, native was tabbed a preseason All-American entering his sophomore year for the Crimson Tide.

    No. 4 Alabama hosts Tennessee this Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, and ESPN will televise the game.

