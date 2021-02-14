This Week with the Crimson Tide: Feb. 15-21, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Feb. 15-21, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Well, another week and another showcase for Alabama athletics.

Crimson Tide men's basketball defeated Georgia on Saturday, winning 115-82, setting a conference record for most points scored in a game, and extending their SEC record to 12-1.

They are 17-5 overall and have a great chance to secure an outright regular-season conference championship. With five games left, the Crimson Tide is positioned as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama softball opened the season strong, defeating both Alabama State and Notre Dame 10-0 over the weekend.

Men's and women's tennis also won, keeping with the recent trend in Alabama athletics.

Meanwhile ... there is plenty of Crimson Tide action this week.

Alabama baseball kicks off its season with a weekend series at home against McNeese State, with a 3 p.m. Friday first pitch, 2 p.m. Saturday, then 1 p.m. Sunday.

Women's golf continues competition until Tuesday at the Moon Golf Invitational in Viera, Fla., then plays at Lady Gator in Florida beginning Sunday.

Swimming and diving teams compete Wednesday-Saturday at the SEC Championships.

Women's tennis hosts UAB at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, then hosts Florida at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Men's basketball travels to College Station to play Texas A&M at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. You can catch it on SEC Network. Then, they host Vanderbilt for a noon tipoff on Saturday.

Gymnastics hosts LSU Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Women's basketball plays at Florida on Thursday night. It's an 8 p.m. tipoff. The women's Crimson Tide then hosts Mississippi State on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

Men's tennis competes in Gainesville against Florida on Friday. Time is TBA. Then on Sunday, they travel to Columbia to face South Carolina, time also TBA.

Softball hosts Easton's Bama Bash this weekend, playing Liberty at 4 p.m on Friday, Garner Webb at 3 p.m. Saturday, then LSU at 1 p.m. Sunday.

We're quickly approaching postseason play for multiple Crimson Tide teams, so stay tuned.

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics