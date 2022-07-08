Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Alabama Athletes at the World Games

The panel discusses the three University of Alabama athletes participating in this year's World Games in Birmingham.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel discusses the three University of Alabama athletes participating in this year's World Games in Birmingham.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 1.59.37 PM
All Things Bama

New Jersey Numbers, Measurements for Alabama Basketball's Upcoming Roster

By Tony Tsoukalas54 minutes ago
Class of 2023 defensive lineman Peter Woods
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Will Peter Woods Choose Alabama?

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) celebrates after recovering an onside kick against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 8, 2022

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban greets Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) following the Tides 24-0 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2018.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Why the Surprise Team of the SEC Could be a Big Problem for Alabama

By Christopher Walsh22 hours ago
Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) celebrates after the 2021 LA Bowl against the Oregon State Beavers at SoFi Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 9 Utah State

By Blake BylerJul 7, 2022
Crimson Tikes: Brag-Shirts
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: It's That Time Again

By Anthony SiscoJul 7, 2022
Bear Bryant hugs Gene Stallings after the 1968 Cotton Bowl
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Joey BlackwellJul 7, 2022
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Named 2021-22 Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year

By University of Alabama sports informationJul 6, 2022