Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What Does Alabama Get in Dylan Lonergan?

The panel breaks down what new commit Dylan Lonergan brings to not just Alabama football, but Crimson Tide baseball as well.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel breaks down what new commit Dylan Lonergan brings to not just Alabama football, but Crimson Tide baseball as well.

Four-Star QB Dylan Lonergan Commits to Alabama

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban and Alabama at the 2021 Cotton Bowl
The 4-1-1

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Eligibility Tracker

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban addresses the assembled media in the Hyatt Regency at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
All Things Bama

Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Headline Attendee List for 2022 SEC Media Days

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen watches from the sideline during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 5 Ole Miss

By Joey Blackwell4 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant (and Sylvester Croom)
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Katie Windham13 hours ago
Team USA at World Games
All Things Bama

Team USA Soars into Semifinals of World Games with Run Rule over Canada

By Katie Windham15 hours ago
IMG_8049
All Things Bama

Live Updates World Games Softball: Team USA vs. Canada

By Katie Windham18 hours ago
2022 SEC Media Days logo
All Things Bama

How to Watch: 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta

By Tony Tsoukalas20 hours ago
Dylan Lonergan
All Things Bama

Four-Star QB Dylan Lonergan Commits to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas21 hours ago