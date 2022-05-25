Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What is Alabama Baseball's Path to a Regional?

The panel breaks down just exactly what the Crimson Tide needs to do in order to be selected for an NCAA Regional.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above where the panel breaks down just exactly what Alabama baseball needs to do in order to be selected for an NCAA Regional.

Gallery: Alabama Baseball at the 2022 SEC Tournament

Alabama dugout, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament
Andrew Pinckney, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament
Ben Hess, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Earl Little Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Earl Little Jr.

By Joey Blackwell3 hours ago
Zane Denton, 2022 SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Takes on Arkansas in the Second Round of the SEC Tournament

By Blake Byler3 hours ago
Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Looking Back at an Unusual Season for Alabama Softball

By Katie Windham5 hours ago
Dominic Tamez, 2022 SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 25, 2022

By Blake Byler13 hours ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Head Coach Nate Oats Announces Henry Barrera as Alabama Men’s Basketball’s Strength & Conditioning Coach

By University of Alabama sports information19 hours ago
Lexi Kilfoyl
All Things Bama

Multiple Alabama Softball Players Enter Transfer Portal

By Katie Windham19 hours ago
Garrett McMillan, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament
All Things Bama

Raindrops Can't Cool Off Alabama in SEC Tournament Opener

By Tony Tsoukalas20 hours ago
May 24, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Alabama players react to a run scoring sacrifice fly as Alabama faced Georgia in game one of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Met. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Ncaa Baseball Sec Baseball Tournament Alabama Crimson Tide At Georgia Bulldogs
All Things Bama

Bullpen Effort Powers Alabama Baseball Past Georgia at SEC Tournament, 5-3

By Joey Blackwell21 hours ago