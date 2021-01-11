All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Behind the Scenes: A Different Kind of National Championship Game

A look at what Alabama vs. Ohio State in the National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium was like
This post will primarily feature a photo gallery, but is about the general scene at Hard Rock Stadium and what it took to hold the National Championship Game between Alabama and Ohio State.

For a title game the scene is surreal and bizarre. No tailgating, an half-empty parking lot. Silence. No music. 

It will be regularly updated throughout Monday night:

National Championship Game: Alabama vs. Ohio State

