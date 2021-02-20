Big Night for Blanco, No. 6 Alabama Gymnastics Beats No. 2 LSU 197.725-197.325

Alabama gymnastics produced its highest score of the season in 197.725-197.325 upset of No. 2 LSU.

Behind a career night from Luisa Blanco and season best scores on vault and floor, Alabama gymnastics earned its highest overall score of the season and upset No. 2 LSU 197.725-197.325 in Coleman Coliseum Friday night.

"I attribute it to the fact that we've been building toward this week after week and I know our ladies know what they're capable of," Alabama coach Dana Duckworth said. "Like we talked about, our goal to be able to be at our best is to hit 24 for 24 and we got closer to that this week than we did before."

Alabama blew past its previous highest score of the season, a 197 last week against Georgia, with the 197.725. This was Alabama's highest team score since 2017.

"We are a 197 plus team," Blanco said. "We've always been that in the gym you can see from tonight's performance that we finally got the opportunity to show off what we've been working towards, and I think it's just gonna get better from here."

Blanco had a career high on all four events and won the all around competition for the second week in a row with a 39.825, the third highest all around score in program history. She scored a 9.975 on beam and floor, a 9.95 on bars and a 9.925 on vault.

Friday night was the Power of Pink Meet, which always holds a little extra energy and magic in Coleman Coliseum, even with the reduced capacity this year. That energy was evident as Alabama closed the night on the floor exercise.

"Every Pink Meet is just so special for every single one of us," Lexi Graber said. "Like Dana said, we go out there and before that even begins this whole day is just doing it for something bigger than ourselves and it's so much more when you're out there."

The highlight of the night was that floor rotation where Alabama scored a season high 49.550 including 9.975s by both Blanco and Graber. No Alabama gymnast scored below a 9.85 on floor.

Alabama came out on fire on the vault in the first rotation, took the lead and never looked back. Highlighted by a 9.95 from Kaylee Quinn, the Crimson Tide scored a season best 49.450 team score on vault.

Those two stellar rotations paired with solid performances on beam and bars helped Alabama defeat the Tigers.

LSU came into the meet with a higher team average than Alabama had scored in any meet this year, but the Tigers looked slightly gassed on some rotations after coming off a meet against Florida where both teams scored above a 198.

Duckworth said she has seen her team week after week display the core values of Alabama gymanstics.

"We talk about mental toughness and the ability to have positive attitude and gratitude regardless of circumstance," Duckworth said. "These women are living this, and the other piece is just family and love and you saw that tonight."

The Tide stayed undefeated at home and moved to 5-1 overall in the SEC. Alabama will look to build on this performance as they travel to No. 5 Arkansas next Friday night.