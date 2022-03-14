Skip to main content

Bobby Colantonio Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Colantonio earned the Crimson Tide its first men's weight throw title in program history.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama track and field junior thrower Bobby Colantonio Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 7-13, 2022.

With a toss of 23.60 meters in the men's weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships last week, Colantonio won the national weight throw title, the first in Crimson Tide program history.

Colantonio finished a half a meter better than the rest of the field at the Birmingham Crossplex, with four of his six throws better than the top throw from the rest of the field. His four top throws measured as follows: 23.38, 23.09, 23.51 and 23.60.

Bobby Colantonio

Six years ago, Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio Jr. was diagnosed with stage-four cancer. He was given a 20-percent chance of surviving and if he did survive it was likely he would lose a leg to amputation. However, that did not stop him from building back his strength and earning Alabama its first national title in the men's weight throw.

For more about Colantonio and his inspiring story, click here.

Also considered:

1. Tommy Seidl (senior outfielder, baseball)

  • Batted 7-for-13 over the weekend in Alabama's three-game sweep of Binghamton, recording five runs and seven RBI
  • Owns a batting average of .450 through Alabama's first 17 games of the season

2. Garrett McMillan (junior pitcher, baseball)

  • Pitched 7.0 innings in his Friday start against Binghamton, allowing just one run off of two hits while walking none and striking out seven batters
  • Improved to 2-0 on the season with the win
Garrett McMillan, Alabama pitcher

3. Montana Fouts (senior pitcher, softball)

  • Pitched a complete game against LSU on Sunday to improve to 11-0 on the season
  • Allowed just one run off of three hits in seven innings while walking one and striking out 10 batters

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford

January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco

February 7-13: Megan Bloodworth

February 14-20: Rhyan White

February 21-27: Montana Fouts

February 28-March 6: Luisa Blanco

March 7-13: Bobby Colantonio Jr.

