TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama track and field junior thrower Bobby Colantonio Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 7-13, 2022.

With a toss of 23.60 meters in the men's weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships last week, Colantonio won the national weight throw title, the first in Crimson Tide program history.

Colantonio finished a half a meter better than the rest of the field at the Birmingham Crossplex, with four of his six throws better than the top throw from the rest of the field. His four top throws measured as follows: 23.38, 23.09, 23.51 and 23.60.