Brandon Miller Named to Wooden Watch List

The freshman forward is one of seven SEC players on the list.
Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller is one of 50 candidates named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Watch List presented by Wendy’s.

Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front- runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.

Miller has received a number of preseason and early season accolades, including watch lists for the Naismith Tropy, the Julius Erving Award, and selections by both coaches and media for the Preseason All-SEC Second Team.

Below are all the names on the Wooden Award Watch List

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Posh Alexander, St. John’s
Timmy Allen, Texas
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Matt Bradley, San Diego State
Tyger Campbell, UCLA
Colin Castleton, Florida
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Kendric Davis, Memphis
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Adam Flagler, Baylor
Jayden Gardner, Virginia
Keyonte George, Baylor
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Tyrese Hunter, Texas
Harrison Ingram, Stanford
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Dereck Lively II, Duke
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming
Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Darius McGhee, Liberty
Mike Miles Jr., TCU
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Kris Murray, Iowa
Nijel Pack, Miami (Fla.)
Will Richardson, Oregon
Jeremy Roach, Duke
Adama Sanogo, Connecticut
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Terquavion Smith, N.C. State
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Jordan Walker, UAB
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Dariq Whitehead, Duke
Cam Whitmore, Villanova
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)

