Brandon Miller Named to Wooden Watch List

Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller is one of 50 candidates named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Watch List presented by Wendy’s.

Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front- runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.

Miller has received a number of preseason and early season accolades, including watch lists for the Naismith Tropy, the Julius Erving Award, and selections by both coaches and media for the Preseason All-SEC Second Team.

Below are all the names on the Wooden Award Watch List

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Posh Alexander, St. John’s

Timmy Allen, Texas

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Matt Bradley, San Diego State

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Colin Castleton, Florida

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Kendric Davis, Memphis

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Jayden Gardner, Virginia

Keyonte George, Baylor

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Tyrese Hunter, Texas

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Dereck Lively II, Duke

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Darius McGhee, Liberty

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Kris Murray, Iowa

Nijel Pack, Miami (Fla.)

Will Richardson, Oregon

Jeremy Roach, Duke

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Jordan Walker, UAB

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)