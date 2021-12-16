Brian Robinson Jr. Feels "A Lot Better Physically"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There are always a lot of injuries this time of year for a college football team, but one group that has been hit particularly hard with injuries for Alabama is running back.

Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams both suffered season-ending injuries and highly-touted freshman running back Camar Wheaton hasn't played a snap this season due to an offseason injury.

Things were looking even more grim after fifth-year senior running back and the Crimson Tide's leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr. left the Iron Bowl in the fourth quarter of the four overtime win with a lower body injury. The week after, head coach Nick Saban called it a "lower body pulled muscle."

His status was questionable heading into the SEC Championship game, but he started and finished with 16 carries for 55 yards in the 41-24 win over then No. 1 Georgia.

After a couple weeks off from games and practice, Robinson updated his health status on Thursday as the Crimson Tide hits the practice fields for the first time since the end of finals to begin prep for Cincinnati and the College Football Playoff.

"I feel a lot better physically," Robinson said. "I have some of the best athletic trainers in the country down there. I just spent extra time with them, and they’re making sure to do everything in their power to get you feeling better.”

On the season, Robinson has 1,071 yards on 223 carries with 14 touchdowns. He has also been a big help out of the backfield as a receiving threat for Bryce Young when plays start to break down. Robinson has 268 yards on 31 catches with two receiving touchdowns.