Robinson led the Alabama running backs against Ole Miss with his first performance of over 100 rushing yards of the season along with four touchdowns.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021.

In a career-high 36 carries last Saturday in the Crimson Tide's 42-21 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, Robinson rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Both his yardage and scores were also career highs.

While many fans thought that the passing game would be a huge emphasis between the Crimson Tide and the Rebels, Alabama shifted its focus to a ground-and-pound style of play. After the game, Robinson — who grew up not far from Tuscaloosa — said that it felt like old-school Crimson Tide football.

“It actually did feel like just old-school ‘Bama football today,” Robinson said. “I’ve never had over 30 carries in all the time I ever played football and tonight was the night that I actually got over 30 carries and it started to feel like the classic Alabama pound-the-football type of team.”

In total, the Alabama rushing attack garnered 210 total yards on the ground, with Robinson leading the pack.

Also considered:

1. Bryce Young

Continued to leave his mark against Ole Miss and emerged as the leader of the Heisman Trophy race following Alabama's victory

Completed 21-of-27 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception

2. Will Anderson Jr.

Was a stifling defender off the edge that kept the Rebels running game and quarterback Matt Corral at bay

Finished the game with nine total tackles with 2.5 being for a loss and a sack as well as two quarterback hurries

3. Reyna Reyes (junior midfielder/defender, soccer)

Recorded the only goal of the match in the 85th minute last Friday against LSU

Totaled two shots, with one being on goal in 77 minutes on the field

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.