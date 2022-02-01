Brian Robinson Jr., Phidarian Mathis Record Measurements at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — It's officially Senior Bowl week down in Mobile, Ala., and two Alabama football players underwent the first day of activities by having their measurements taken ahead of the week of practices.

Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis each measured in, with both players' results not revealing any shocking differences compared to their listings on the Alabama depth chart.

For Robinson, he measured in at 6'1" tall and weighed in at 226 pounds, just one pound over his listing on Alabama's online roster. Additionally, Robinson's hands measured 9 6/8", his arms 32 1/8" and his wingspan was recorded as 77 3/8".