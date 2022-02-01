Brian Robinson Jr., Phidarian Mathis Record Measurements at Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. — It's officially Senior Bowl week down in Mobile, Ala., and two Alabama football players underwent the first day of activities by having their measurements taken ahead of the week of practices.
Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis each measured in, with both players' results not revealing any shocking differences compared to their listings on the Alabama depth chart.
For Robinson, he measured in at 6'1" tall and weighed in at 226 pounds, just one pound over his listing on Alabama's online roster. Additionally, Robinson's hands measured 9 6/8", his arms 32 1/8" and his wingspan was recorded as 77 3/8".
Mathis obviously had much larger measurements than Robinson given his position as a defensive lineman. For his height, Mathis measured in at 6'3" while his weight was recorded as 313 pounds — once again just one pound heavier than his listed weight on the Crimson Tide's online database.
Alongside his height and weight, Mathis' hands were measured to be 10 3/8" and his arms 34 5/8". Arguably his most impressive measurement was his wingspan, which came in as a massive 83 4/8".
Following Monday's measurements day, Robinson and Mathis will now participate in three practice sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The practices will each take two hours and will feature position drills as well as play walk-throughs. Both Robinson and Mathis are teammates on the American team this year, which is coached by Detroit Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley.
All practices as well as Saturday's game (1:30 p.m. CT, NFL Network) will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.