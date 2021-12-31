Bryce Young Breaks Alabama Single-Season Passing Touchdown Record

With Young's first passing touchdown of the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati, Young surpassed Tua Tagovailoa for the Crimson Tide's single-season record.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young broke the single-season passing touchdown record for the Crimson Tide on Friday in the first quarter of the 2021 Cotton Bowl against No. 4 Cincinnati. Young was tied with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with 43 touchdowns heading into the game.

On the 11th play of Alabama's opening drive, Young completed his first pass of the game to wide receiver Slade Bolden for an 8-yard touchdown reception, breaking the record with his 44th touchdown pass of the season.

The previous record was set by Tagovailoa in 2018. During his sophomore season, Tagovailoa totaled 43 passing touchdowns over the course of 15 games. This season, Young broke the record over 14 games.

Against Georgia back on Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship Game, Young recorded three touchdowns to tie Tagovailoa's record. Young's first two touchdowns came in the second quarter, the first being a 67-yard connection between Jameson Williams to give Alabama its first points of the game. Not only was the play the longest play of the first half, but it was also the longest play that Georgia's defense has given up all season.

Young's second touchdown was on the Crimson Tide's next drive, with Young finding John Metchie III for a 13-yard score.

Young's record-tying 43rd touchdown came on Alabama's opening drive of the second half. On the fifth play of the drive, Young found Williams once again, this time for a 55-yard strike.

Additionally, Young broke the SEC Championship Game record for most passing yards with 321 yards, breaking former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones' record of 318 yards set in 2020. In the first half of the game, Young also set the SEC Championship Game record for most yards in a first half with 286. The previous record was set by Auburn's Cam Newton with 281 passing yards back in 2010.

In the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Young entered the game just 178 yards shy of Mac Jones' 2020 record of 4,500 passing yards. Young is expected to pass the record on Saturday against the Bearcats. With one drive under his belt, Young is now just 170 yards short of Jones.