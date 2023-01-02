Bryce Young Enters His Name Into the 2023 NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was years in the making, but now it’s official.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is forgoing his senior season in Tuscaloosa to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young is expected to be selected early, with many outlets believing he will be the first selection of the entire draft.

“All of my focus throughout the season has been on the team,” Young said. “I felt like [this] was what’s best for me. I’m always going to be a part of Alabama — I’m always going to feel like I’m a part of the University. I’m forever grateful and I’m excited for my next chapter.”

Young is the first and only Alabama quarterback in program history to win the Heisman trophy — which he did in 2021-22. He also was a member of the 2020-21 national championship team. In his three-year Crimson Tide career, Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns — with only 12 interceptions. His 80 touchdowns are the second-most in Alabama program history, only behind the 87 from Tua Tagovailoa. His career yardage is second to only A.J. McCarron.

His final game for the Crimson Tide was special, throwing for 321 yards and five scores — taking home the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl MVP award.

Three years in college changes a person, and Young believes his time in school has improved him in more ways than one.

“For me, I think it’s really been the leadership,” Young said. “Being far away from home, I had to grow up pretty quickly. My freshman year, I was able to be around such a great team with such great leaders.”

Coming in as a high-profile five-star recruit in 2020, Young didn’t start a single game. Instead, he waited his turn behind now-New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

“It was a great experience for me,” Young said. “Extremely humbling. I think that’s why I wanted to come here. Everyone who comes here is a huge recruit, everyone has options. […] It allowed me to compete. Sitting my freshman year was something I haven’t done before. […] But it was a blessing in disguise.”

Houston, Chicago, Seattle, Arizona and Indianapolis are among teams toward the top of the draft order. Young is happy to join any situation come next season.

“I’m open to anything,” Young said. “I’m blessed and honored to be in this situation. […] I don’t know what’s going to happen but I put my faith in God and believe everything happens for a reason. So I’m happy wherever.”

After three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Young did have a favorite throw of his college career.

“I think it’s hard for it not to be the Iron Bowl. That’s definitely the first one that comes to my head. [Ja’Corey Brooks made] such a huge play, a huge catch. That moment means so much to us.”

Coming into the NFL at 6-foot, 190 pounds, there will be plenty of questions about Young’s size and durability.

He said that’s out of his control.

“Hopefully my work on the field speaks for itself,” Young said. “I can control what I can control. Throughout this process, I’m going to be pushing myself day in and day out. […] I know what I can bring to the table. I’m gonna give everything to whatever franchise that takes me.”

NFL franchises will be fighting over Young and his teammate, Will Anderson Jr., who also declared for the draft on Monday morning. When they ultimately face each other at the next level, Young hopes Anderson takes it easy on him.

“Please take it easy,” Young joked. “Remember all the good times we had. I’ll probably call him before the game and send him a picture of us from freshman year together and say ‘Take it easy.’”

It was quite the career for Young at Alabama. He has been a fan-favorite since arriving on campus and has stamped his name into Crimson Tide history forever. On April 27, he will be the new cornerstone of an NFL franchise.