Bryce Young Inks NIL Deal with Dr Pepper, will be Featured in "Fansville"

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young continued to grow his collection of NIL endorsements on Monday as he was revealed to have inked a deal with Dr Pepper.

Young will be featured in the soft drink's upcoming "Fansville" campaign of commercials throughout the 2022 season, replacing Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

“It was a lot of fun,” Young told Forbes. “I don’t know if I’m going to give up my football career anytime soon, but I’m proud of the way everything turned out and I’m really excited for everyone to see the commercials. I hope everyone has some fun with them.”

Last year, Dr Pepper was one of the first nationally-recognized brands to sign an NIL deal with a college athlete in Uiagalelei. After replacing the Clemson quarterback with Young, Dr Pepper senior vice president of brand marketing for carbonated soft drinks John Alvarado stated that Young is a solid fit for the upcoming season's campaign.

“Not only is Bryce one of the greatest collegiate athletes in college sports, but he fits perfectly in the Dr Pepper family," Alvarado told Forbes. "As a fan of the brand, he emulates what the brand stands for and represents our message around everyone being ‘deserving’ of a Dr Pepper.”

You can watch Dr Peppers teaser for the 2022 season — which includes Young's acting debut — here:

The upcoming season of "Fansville" is set to keep up its pace of discussing real-life storylines across college football in witty TV spots where fans of fictional schools "State" and "Tech" might root for rival schools, but share a love of Dr Pepper.

According to the season's teaser, the prevalent issues of the transfer portal, conference realignment and NIL are all set to be topics in this year's commercials.

“Overall, we’re excited to see how college sports have evolved and progressed over the years,” Alvarado said. “For the athletes playing these sports, it’s exciting to see the countless opportunities that they’re becoming exposed to earlier on in their careers. For the college football fans, it’s exciting to watch them get even more involved in their favorite collegiate athletes and sports.”

In addition to stating that Dr Pepper has been a part of his life since childhood, Young also said that he and the soft drink have more in common than simply his enjoyment of the beverage.

“Dr Pepper puts their fans first, just like I do. I appreciate all the fans that support me and the game of football. It was fun to be a part of ‘Fansville’ in these commercials and get a glimpse into what it feels like to be a fan for day.”