Against Arkansas, Young broke the Alabama program record for most passing yards in a single game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 15-21, 2021.

Young completed 31 of 40 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns during No. 2 Alabama's 42-35 victory over No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

In the fourth quarter, Young completed a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Slade Bolden. The play brought Young's yards total at the time to 488 yards — enough to break the record.

The previous record was set 52 years ago by former Crimson Tide quarterback Scott Hunter, who threw for 484 yards during the 1969 Iron Bowl. By pure coincidence, Hunter also served as one of Alabama's honorary team captains and was celebrated prior to the game's start.

Also considered:

1. Jameson Williams (wide receiver, football)

Finished Saturday's game against the Razorbacks with eight receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns

Williams' longest reception of the game came in the second quarter, a 79-yard touchdown reception that put Alabama up 17-7

2. Jaden Shackelford (guard, men's basketball)

Recorded a double-double against South Alabama with 18 points and 10 rebounds

Led the Crimson Tide in points with 20 against Oakland and also recorded five rebounds and two blocks

3. Henry To'oTo'o (linebacker, football)

Finished Saturday's game against Arkansas with 13 tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks

To'oTo'o was named the Walter Camp Player of the Week for his efforts on defense

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young