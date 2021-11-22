Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 15-21, 2021.
Young completed 31 of 40 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns during No. 2 Alabama's 42-35 victory over No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In the fourth quarter, Young completed a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Slade Bolden. The play brought Young's yards total at the time to 488 yards — enough to break the record.
The previous record was set 52 years ago by former Crimson Tide quarterback Scott Hunter, who threw for 484 yards during the 1969 Iron Bowl. By pure coincidence, Hunter also served as one of Alabama's honorary team captains and was celebrated prior to the game's start.
Also considered:
1. Jameson Williams (wide receiver, football)
- Finished Saturday's game against the Razorbacks with eight receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns
- Williams' longest reception of the game came in the second quarter, a 79-yard touchdown reception that put Alabama up 17-7
2. Jaden Shackelford (guard, men's basketball)
- Recorded a double-double against South Alabama with 18 points and 10 rebounds
- Led the Crimson Tide in points with 20 against Oakland and also recorded five rebounds and two blocks
3. Henry To'oTo'o (linebacker, football)
- Finished Saturday's game against Arkansas with 13 tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks
- To'oTo'o was named the Walter Camp Player of the Week for his efforts on defense
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:
August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
September 6-12: Jase McClellan
September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca
September 20-26: Jameson Williams
September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.
October 4-10: Jameson Williams
October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.
October 18-24: Bryce Young
October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat
November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.
November 8-14: Jameson Williams
November 15-21: Bryce Young