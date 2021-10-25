    • October 25, 2021
    Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
    Young became the first quarterback in Alabama history to record over 350 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the same game this past weekend against Tennessee.
    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 18-24, 2021. It is the second time this season that Young has received the honor.

    In Saturday's 52-24 homecoming victory over Tennessee, Young put on a dual-threat quarterback clinic. Completing 31-of-43 passes, Young accounted for 371 passing yards along with two touchdowns. On the ground, he was equally as impressive by rushing for 42 yards off of 10 carries and two more touchdowns.

    With the feat, Young became the first quarterback in Crimson Tide program history to record over 350 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the same game.

    With the victory, Young improves to 7-1 as Alabama's starting quarterback. Thanks to Young's efforts both in the air and on the ground, the Crimson Tide was able to maintain possession for an impressive 40:26 seconds of the game as well as run 92 plays on offense compared to the Volunteers' 54.

    Also considered:

    1. Keon Ellis (senior guard, men's basketball)

    • Recorded 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in Alabama's 73-68 win over Louisiana in its preseason charity exhibition game
    • While the Crimson Tide's leader on offense, Ellis also recorded four steals on the defensive end of the court, tying freshman J.D. Davison for most in the game

    2. Will Anderson Jr. (sophomore outside linebacker, football)

    • Led the Crimson Tide in tackles with eight against the Volunteers and also picked 1.5 sacks
    • With 8.5 total sacks on the season, Anderson now leads the nation in sacks with just four games left to play in the regular season

    3. Riley Tanner (senior forward, soccer)

    • Recorded one goal and four shots, with four shots being on goal in Alabama's 2-1 victory over Kentucky
    • Led the Crimson Tide in both shots and shots on goal in 79 minutes on the pitch

    Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

    August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

    August 23-29: Kate Henderson

    August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

    September 6-12: Jase McClellan

    September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

    September 20-26: Jameson Williams

    September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

    October 4-10: Jameson Williams

    October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

    October 18-24: Bryce Young

