Bryce Young Named Finalist for Manning Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Friday, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named one of ten finalist for the Manning Award by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Manning Award, created in honor of Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning, is the only quarterback award that is given out after the bowl games have been played, and a quarterback's play in the bowls is taken into consideration during voting.

On the season, Young leads the SEC and is second in the country with 40 passing touchdowns. He is completing 68.9 percent of his passes (288-418) for 3,901 yards, and most recently led Alabama on a 12-play, 97-yard drive to tie the game in the final minutes against Auburn.

The other finalists for the award include Brennan Armstrong (Virginia), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Will Rogers (Mississippi State), Carson Strong (Nevada), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky).

Mac Jones is the only Crimson Tide player to win the Manning Award which he did last season after leading Alabama to a 13-0 record and the College Football Playoff national title.

Earlier this week, Young was also named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year joined by Jordan Davis (Georgia), Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) and Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State).

Three Alabama players have won the Walter Camp Award Derrick Henry (2015), Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and DeVonta Smith (2020).

The sophomore quarterback is also a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien and Maxwell awards. He will get to make a final impression on voters for the regular season awards with his performance against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday.