Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Not the Favorite For First Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
SISportsbook has Alabama listed as the favorite to win the 2022-23 national championship over Georgia, Clemson and Clemson, but oddsmakers aren't totally in love with the Crimson Tide next season.
Alabama has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Bryce Young, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in the nation last season. But neither has been tabbed the favorite to be the first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
SportsBetting.ag lists Ohio State's CJ Stroud is the favorite with 2-1, or +200, odds. Young is a close second, followed by Anderson.
No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft
- CJ Stroud +200
- Bryce Young +250
- Will Anderson +300
- Paris Johnson +900
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba +1600
- Phil Jurkovec +1600
- Tyler Van Dyke +1600
- Spencer Rattler +1800
2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young
Will Anderson Jr. with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy
It should be noted that few people thought Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker had a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft until the very end. Also, the favorite a year ago was Rattler, back when he was still at Oklahoma. He's since transferred to South Carolina.
Although Nick Saban has had 41 first-round selections at Alabama, he's never had the first-overall pick.
Meanwhile, SportsBetting.ag doesn't have any former Crimson Tide players listed among the frontrunners for NFL rookie of the year honors.
Jameson Williams, who is coming off a knee injury, is ninth among the offensive players, while linebacker Christian Harris is tied for 20th among the defensive players.
Jameson Williams in the 2022 NFL Draft
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Drake London +550
- Kenny Pickett +650
- Breece Hall +800
- Treylon Burks +800
- Garrett Wilson +900
- Kenneth Walker III +1000
- Chris Olave +1200
- Christian Watson +1200
- Jameson Williams +1200
- Five players tied at +1600
Christian Harris at the NFL combine
Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Aidan Hutchinson +500
- Kayvon Thibodeaux +550
- Travon Walker +800
- Quay Walker +850
- Devin Lloyd +1000
- Jermaine Johnson II +1000
- Kyle Hamilton +1000
- Ahmad Gardner +1200
- Derek Stingley Jr +1200
- Jordan Davis +1800