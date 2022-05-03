Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Not the Favorite For First Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Oddmakers like the Crimson Tide to win the next national championship, but not for an Alabama player to be the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

SISportsbook has Alabama listed as the favorite to win the 2022-23 national championship over Georgia, Clemson and Clemson, but oddsmakers aren't totally in love with the Crimson Tide next season.

Alabama has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Bryce Young, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in the nation last season. But neither has been tabbed the favorite to be the first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

SportsBetting.ag lists Ohio State's CJ Stroud is the favorite with 2-1, or +200, odds. Young is a close second, followed by Anderson.

No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

CJ Stroud +200 Bryce Young +250 Will Anderson +300 Paris Johnson +900 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +1600 Phil Jurkovec +1600 Tyler Van Dyke +1600 Spencer Rattler +1800

Alabama Athletics 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young Alabama Athletics Will Anderson Jr. with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy

It should be noted that few people thought Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker had a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft until the very end. Also, the favorite a year ago was Rattler, back when he was still at Oklahoma. He's since transferred to South Carolina.

Although Nick Saban has had 41 first-round selections at Alabama, he's never had the first-overall pick.

Meanwhile, SportsBetting.ag doesn't have any former Crimson Tide players listed among the frontrunners for NFL rookie of the year honors.

Jameson Williams, who is coming off a knee injury, is ninth among the offensive players, while linebacker Christian Harris is tied for 20th among the defensive players.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jameson Williams in the 2022 NFL Draft

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Drake London +550 Kenny Pickett +650 Breece Hall +800 Treylon Burks +800 Garrett Wilson +900 Kenneth Walker III +1000 Chris Olave +1200 Christian Watson +1200 Jameson Williams +1200 Five players tied at +1600

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Christian Harris at the NFL combine

Defensive Rookie of the Year