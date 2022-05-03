Skip to main content
Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Not the Favorite For First Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Oddmakers like the Crimson Tide  to win the next national championship, but not for an Alabama player to be the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

SISportsbook has Alabama listed as the favorite to win the 2022-23 national championship over Georgia, Clemson and Clemson, but oddsmakers aren't totally in love with the Crimson Tide next season.

Alabama has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Bryce Young, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in the nation last season. But neither has been tabbed the favorite to be the first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

SportsBetting.ag lists Ohio State's CJ Stroud is the favorite with 2-1, or +200, odds. Young is a close second, followed by Anderson.

No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

  1. CJ Stroud +200
  2. Bryce Young +250
  3. Will Anderson +300
  4. Paris Johnson +900
  5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba +1600
  6. Phil Jurkovec +1600
  7. Tyler Van Dyke +1600
  8. Spencer Rattler +1800
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's Heisman Trip

2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young 

Will Anderson Jr. Wins Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Will Anderson Jr. with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy

It should be noted that few people thought Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker had a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft until the very end. Also, the favorite a year ago was Rattler, back when he was still at Oklahoma. He's since transferred to South Carolina. 

Although Nick Saban has had 41 first-round selections at Alabama, he's never had the first-overall pick.

Meanwhile, SportsBetting.ag doesn't have any former Crimson Tide players listed among the frontrunners for NFL rookie of the year honors. 

Jameson Williams, who is coming off a knee injury, is ninth among the offensive players, while linebacker Christian Harris is tied for 20th among the defensive players. 

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draf

Jameson Williams in the 2022 NFL Draft

Offensive Rookie of the Year                  

  1. Drake London +550
  2. Kenny Pickett +650
  3. Breece Hall +800
  4. Treylon Burks +800
  5. Garrett Wilson +900
  6. Kenneth Walker III +1000
  7. Chris Olave +1200
  8. Christian Watson +1200
  9. Jameson Williams +1200
  10. Five players tied at +1600
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.

Christian Harris at the NFL combine

Defensive Rookie of the Year             

  1. Aidan Hutchinson +500
  2. Kayvon Thibodeaux +550
  3. Travon Walker +800
  4. Quay Walker +850
  5. Devin Lloyd +1000
  6. Jermaine Johnson II +1000
  7. Kyle Hamilton +1000
  8. Ahmad Gardner +1200
  9. Derek Stingley Jr +1200
  10. Jordan Davis +1800

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

