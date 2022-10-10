Skip to main content

Bryce Young's Status Heading into Tennessee Week

The Alabama quarterback will be reevaluated by doctors this week before the Crimson Tide's rivalry game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has not played for the Crimson Tide in the last six quarters since he exited in the first half of the Arkansas game with a shoulder injury. 

Prior to the Texas A&M game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban listed Young as day-to-day and a game-time decision. Jalen Milroe ultimately started in place of Young, and the Heisman-winning quarterback did not see the field against the Aggies despite the game coming down to the wire. 

During Saban's Monday press conference ahead of a top-10 road matchup and rivalry game at Tennessee, the head coach updated Young's status.

"Bryce is getting reevaluated today," Saban said. "I don’t really know much. I haven’t talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week. 

"But this is something nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out to do what he needs to do. We’ll see as the week progresses."

After the 24-20 win over Texas A&M, Saban said that Young wanted to come in and play late in the second half when the game was on the line. Milroe had three passing touchdowns as Young's stand-in, but also turned the ball over three times. After looking at game film, Saban thinks Milroe "played with a lot of anxiety" in his first start. 

On the season, Young has 1,202 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also added 154 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Milroe is 28-of-46 for 262 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions with another 246 yards and one touchdown rushing. 

No. 3 Alabama travels to Knoxville this Saturday to take on No. 6 Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

This story will be updated.

Alabama Crimson Tide
