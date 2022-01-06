Skip to main content
Can the Alabama Offensive Line Replicate Success in Rematch with Georgia?

The Crimson Tide offensive line did not allow a sack against Georgia in the SEC Championship.

When facing the best defense in the country, the Alabama offensive line stepped up with one of its best performances of the season. Now, the unit will have to face that Georgia defense again on an even bigger stage: the national championship game. 

"I felt like it started in the practice week," said Alabama starting left tackle Evan Neal. "We just made sure to go out there, practice as hard as we could, be real detail oriented and get the most out of every day. We wanted to be the best that we could for our team. And whenever we went out there and played, that's what we did."

Against Georgia in the SEC Championship on Dec. 4, the offensive line gave up eight quarterback hurries but did not allow a sack in the 41-24 win. Part of that was due to the escapability and talent of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but a lot of it should be credited to the improvement of the offensive line in that game. 

It was essentially the game that sealed the Heisman for Young, and after the game he tried to explain how fundamental the success of the offensive line is to the rest of the offense.

"All the success that we have offensively, it always starts up front," Young said. "People try to only say negative things about offensive lines in general and about our O-line, but you don't understand that every time there's a positive play, whether it's the run game, the pass game, whatever it is, nothing starts without our O-line."

Round one against Georgia was the first start of the season for the Buford, Georgia product Seth McLaughlin at center. He also started the CFP semifinal game against Cincinnatti. From left to right in the SEC title game along the line it was Neal, Javion Cohen, McLaughlin, Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Chris Owens. 

Neal and Ekiyor have been anchored in their spots at left tackle and right guard all season, and Cohen started 13 games at left guard only missing the New Mexico State game with a wrist injury. Owens, McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt have all spent time at center while Owens and Damieon George have both spent time at right tackle. 

Ekiyor and Owens both got banged up in the Cincinnati game, and they're status is currently unclear for the championship game, but Owens was seen in practice photos released by the University on Wednesday. True freshman JC Latham came off the bench to replace Ekiyor at right guard in the Cotton Bowl and did not allow a quarterback sack or hurry. Amari Knight played two snaps at right tackle late in the game after Owens left. 

Chris Owens

Chris Owens at Alabama football practice, Jan. 5, 2022

No matter who is available against the Bulldogs, switching, shuffling and plugging in is something this Crimson Tide team is used to along the offensive line. 

"It just shows how flexible guys are," Neal said. "And also the depth that we have, the younger guys, how locked in they are. I believe they really have a next-man-up mentality. All of our guys prepare as if they're starters. When their name or number is called, they're ready. So I'm extremely proud of those guys."

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is used to playing the same team multiple times in a season with all his experience in the NFL. Even though the Crimson Tide line played well against Georgia the first time, O'Brien knows that it doesn't mean automatic success in Indianapolis and that is unit will have to change things up.

"They've got a great front," O'Brien said. "We've got to do a good job against that front. I think Bryce does a really good job of understanding and processing. But it's a whole different ball game on Monday night."

The offensive line is coached by another former NFL head coach Doug Marrone. Neal said that Marrone is like an Encyclopedia when it comes to offensive line knowledge. 

That knowledge will be extremely useful for the Crimson Tide facing a team for the second time in as many months. Even though his team had a double-digit win against the Bulldogs in Atlanta and his unit successfully blocked and protected against the Georgia front that features future NFL stars like Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, it's a completely new slate for Neal. 

"Like I said, it starts in practice and preparation leading up to the game," Neal said. "Every game's a new game. Every game has an identity of its own. Just excited to be able to go out there, do it again, on the national stage again. It's all a blessing, man. You've got to put the work in day by day leading up to the game. That's what matters."

