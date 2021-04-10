2021 A-Day Game Ticket Information and Capacity for Bryant-Denny Stadium Announced

Capacity for the spring game has been increased to 50 percent compared to 25 percent during the 2020 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tickets for the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will go on sale Saturday, April 10, at 8 a.m. CDT. The annual A-Day game, the 15th and final practice of the spring season for Alabama football, is set for Saturday, April 17, at noon in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will also air live on ESPN.

General public tickets are being offered at $5 each. Stadium capacity is set at 50% for the spring game.

Facial coverings are required for entry into the stadium and to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking.

For any questions, please contact the Athletic Ticket/TIDE PRIDE Office at 205-348-2262, or ticketoffice@ia.ua.edu.