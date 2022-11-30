Skip to main content

CFP Committee Ranks Alabama No. 6

With the Crimson Tide one spot behind Ohio State, it makes Alabama's path to the playoff much more challenging.

When Alabama lost to LSU on Nov. 5, the Crimson Tide lost control of its own destiny in both the SEC and national title races. But after a couple upsets around the country the last few weeks and handling business against Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn, Alabama found itself back in the mix for the College Football Playoff. 

However, after Tuesday night's rankings by the CFP Committee, Alabama has a little clearer picture of its chances heading into conference championships weekend. 

The committee ranked Alabama No. 6 behind Georgia, Michigan, TCU USC and Ohio State, meaning the Crimson Tide has little chance to make a semifinal unless absolute craziness unfolds. 

Both Alabama and Ohio State will not play this weekend and will be relying on teams ahead of them to lose. Even if the top-three teams lose in their respective conference championship games this Saturday, there isn't a guarantee that they will fall out of the top-four spots. 

Alabama has wins over two ranked teams in the committee's rankings: Texas at No. 20 and Mississippi State at No. 24. Ohio State has wins over No. 8 Penn State and No. 21 Notre Dame. 

The final rankings show that announces which four teams are in will be Sunday at 11 a.m.

CFP Rankings

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. TCU (12-0)

4. USC (11-1)

5. Ohio State (11-1)

6. Alabama (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Penn State (10-2)

9. Clemson (10-2)

10. Kansas State (9-3)

11. Utah (9-3)

12. Washington (10-2)

13. Florida State (9-3)

14. LSU (9-3)

15. Oregon State (9-3)

16. Oregon (9-3)

17. UCLA (9-3)

18. Tulane (10-2)

19. South Carolina (8-4)

20. Texas (8-4)

21. Notre Dame (8-4)

22. UCF (9-3)

23. North Carolina (9-3)

24. Mississippi State (8-4)

25. NC State (8-4)

